Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by analysts is $75.48, which is $10.29 above the current market price. The public float for FTNT is 651.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On September 11, 2023, the average trading volume of FTNT was 6.28M shares.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.42 in comparison to its previous close of 63.17, however, the company has experienced a 6.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-09 that Fortinet stock has experienced a massive battering due to disappointing forward guidance and a deceleration in growth. However, you would have sold at its lows if you sold then. Buyers have returned to stem the recent slide, helping FTNT to recover remarkably well. FTNT boasts a best-in-class “A” growth grade, supported by its wide economic moat in networking and cybersecurity solutions.

FTNT’s Market Performance

FTNT’s stock has risen by 6.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.18% and a quarterly drop of -7.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Fortinet Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.35% for FTNT’s stock, with a 3.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $70 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTNT Trading at -6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.86. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 31.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from NEUKOM WILLIAM H., who purchase 552 shares at the price of $63.28 back on Sep 08. After this action, NEUKOM WILLIAM H. now owns 291,551 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $34,928 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Keith, the CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of Fortinet Inc., sale 24,715 shares at $58.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Jensen Keith is holding 4,583 shares at $1,457,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value -726.00, with 16.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.