Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FFIE is 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FFIE is $800.00, The public float for FFIE is 15.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FFIE on September 11, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

FFIE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) has plunged by -3.34 when compared to previous closing price of 3.89, but the company has seen a -50.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-08 that Small electric vehicle company Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE ) rose 6% in pre-market trading after issuing a press release where it promised legal action against what it called “market manipulation” of its shares. “If the Company finds any illegal short selling, other market manipulation or misinformation it intends to take available legal action,” the press release said.

FFIE’s Market Performance

FFIE’s stock has fallen by -50.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -82.91% and a quarterly drop of -84.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.03% for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -72.33% for FFIE’s stock, with a -86.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FFIE Trading at -79.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.46%, as shares sank -82.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE fell by -50.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.73. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. saw -83.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIE starting from Chen Xuefeng, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, Chen Xuefeng now owns 1 shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., valued at $100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

The total capital return value is set at -84.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.93. Equity return is now at value -225.90, with -104.30 for asset returns.

Based on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 37.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.13. Total debt to assets is 12.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.