Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Geospace Technologies Corporation’s (GEOS) Stock

In the past week, GEOS stock has gone up by 28.14%, with a monthly gain of 61.40% and a quarterly surge of 48.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.48% for Geospace Technologies Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.57% for GEOS’s stock, with a 80.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GEOS is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GEOS is $17.25, The public float for GEOS is 12.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEOS on September 11, 2023 was 28.64K shares.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS)'s stock price has gone rise by 8.89 in comparison to its previous close of 11.25, however, the company has experienced a 28.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEOS stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for GEOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GEOS in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $17.25 based on the research report published on July 24, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

GEOS Trading at 45.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares surge +54.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEOS rose by +28.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, Geospace Technologies Corporation saw 190.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEOS starting from OWENS GARY D, who purchase 27,177 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Feb 22. After this action, OWENS GARY D now owns 336,800 shares of Geospace Technologies Corporation, valued at $149,474 using the latest closing price.

OWENS GARY D, the Director of Geospace Technologies Corporation, purchase 12,823 shares at $5.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that OWENS GARY D is holding 309,623 shares at $70,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.70 for the present operating margin

+20.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geospace Technologies Corporation stands at -25.61. The total capital return value is set at -17.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.19. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.82. Total debt to assets is 0.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.