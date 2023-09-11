Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Avantax Inc.’s (AVTA) Stock

The stock of Avantax Inc. (AVTA) has seen a 21.03% increase in the past week, with a 19.45% gain in the past month, and a 13.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for AVTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.88% for AVTA stock, with a simple moving average of 3.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avantax Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avantax Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) is above average at 425.83x. The 36-month beta value for AVTA is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVTA is $29.00, which is $3.45 above than the current price. The public float for AVTA is 36.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.31% of that float. The average trading volume of AVTA on September 11, 2023 was 298.11K shares.

The stock price of Avantax Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) has surged by 28.07 when compared to previous closing price of 19.95, but the company has seen a 21.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-11 that Avantax Inc. AVTA, +0.50% stock was up 2.6% in premarket trades Monday after it said it agreed to be acquired by Cetera Financial Group for $26 a share in a go-private deal that values the wealth management and tax preparation company at $1.2 billion, including debt. The price values Avantax at a roughly 30% premium to its closing stock price on Friday of $19.95 a share.

AVTA Trading at 10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +23.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTA rose by +20.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.87. In addition, Avantax Inc. saw 0.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVTA starting from Murray Stacy, who sale 8,494 shares at the price of $29.04 back on Feb 28. After this action, Murray Stacy now owns 3,110 shares of Avantax Inc., valued at $246,666 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.33 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avantax Inc. stands at +0.47. The total capital return value is set at -1.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.37.

Based on Avantax Inc. (AVTA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.56. Total debt to assets is 3.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Avantax Inc. (AVTA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.