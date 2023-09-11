Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (ELIQ): A Technical Analysis

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ELIQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ELIQ is 5.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELIQ on September 11, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ELIQ) stock’s latest price update

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ELIQ)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.98 in comparison to its previous close of 2.13, however, the company has experienced a 22.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that One of today’s biggest movers is Electriq Power (NYSE: ELIQ ). Indeed, any stock that doubles in a given day is likely to lead the market in terms of gains.

ELIQ’s Market Performance

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (ELIQ) has seen a 22.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -16.97% decline in the past month and a -77.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.85% for ELIQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.45% for ELIQ’s stock, with a -74.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELIQ Trading at -60.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.51%, as shares surge +0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELIQ rose by +22.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.96. In addition, Electriq Power Holdings Inc. saw -77.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELIQ

Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (ELIQ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.