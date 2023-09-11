Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) is $9.00, which is $8.31 above the current market price. The public float for EKSO is 11.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EKSO on September 11, 2023 was 43.73K shares.

EKSO) stock’s latest price update

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO)’s stock price has gone decline by -23.10 in comparison to its previous close of 0.90, however, the company has experienced a -22.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-27 that Ekso Bionics (EKSO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.31 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.28. This compares to loss of $0.23 per share a year ago.

EKSO’s Market Performance

EKSO’s stock has fallen by -22.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -41.60% and a quarterly drop of -49.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.77% for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.03% for EKSO’s stock, with a -50.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EKSO Trading at -39.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EKSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.46%, as shares sank -40.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EKSO fell by -22.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9555. In addition, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. saw -41.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EKSO starting from Davis Scott G., who sale 37,446 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Aug 17. After this action, Davis Scott G. now owns 331,372 shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., valued at $37,281 using the latest closing price.

Wong Jerome, the Chief Financial Officer of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., sale 12,784 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Wong Jerome is holding 266,953 shares at $12,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EKSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.48 for the present operating margin

+51.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. stands at -116.79. The total capital return value is set at -42.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.39. Equity return is now at value -69.10, with -42.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO), the company’s capital structure generated 29.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.78. Total debt to assets is 18.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.