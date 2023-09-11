Dollar General Corporation (DG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is above average at 13.03x. The 36-month beta value for DG is also noteworthy at 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DG is $151.42, which is $27.64 above than the current price. The public float for DG is 218.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. The average trading volume of DG on September 11, 2023 was 3.23M shares.

DG) stock’s latest price update

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG)’s stock price has increased by 2.81 compared to its previous closing price of 123.72. However, the company has seen a -8.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-10 that As concerns about a slowdown in consumer spending rise, you may think now is not the right time to invest in the best retail stocks. However, with shares in retailers already hit hard by this uncertainty, many stocks in this sector have fallen to heavily-discounted valuations.

DG’s Market Performance

DG’s stock has fallen by -8.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.86% and a quarterly drop of -18.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Dollar General Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.57% for DG’s stock, with a -37.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DG stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DG in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $145 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DG Trading at -21.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -23.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG fell by -8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.47. In addition, Dollar General Corporation saw -48.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from CALBERT MICHAEL M, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $155.44 back on Jun 08. After this action, CALBERT MICHAEL M now owns 6,000 shares of Dollar General Corporation, valued at $932,638 using the latest closing price.

CALBERT MICHAEL M, the Director of Dollar General Corporation, purchase 2,500 shares at $155.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that CALBERT MICHAEL M is holding 116,682 shares at $388,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.80 for the present operating margin

+31.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corporation stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 15.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 36.30, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar General Corporation (DG), the company’s capital structure generated 318.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.12. Total debt to assets is 55.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 295.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 324.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Dollar General Corporation (DG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.