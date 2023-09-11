DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has seen a -0.74% decrease in the past week, with a -25.23% drop in the past month, and a -37.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for DOCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.67% for DOCN stock, with a simple moving average of -21.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for DOCN is 61.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOCN on September 11, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

DOCN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) has increased by 1.02 when compared to last closing price of 26.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-09-08 that The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOCN Trading at -31.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares sank -23.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.34. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. saw 5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from JENSON WARREN, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $25.74 back on Sep 07. After this action, JENSON WARREN now owns 15,632 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., valued at $102,960 using the latest closing price.

Guy Jeffrey Scott, the Chief Operating Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., sale 20,584 shares at $25.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Guy Jeffrey Scott is holding 108,040 shares at $518,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Equity return is now at value 15.40, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.