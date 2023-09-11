Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN)’s stock price has soared by 1.42 in relation to previous closing price of 1.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-16 that Denison’s Wheeler River Project has a Reserve of 106.4Mlbs (P&P) of U3O8. The Phoenix phase will have some of the lowest all-in costs of any Tier 1 uranium project. The recently issued Feasibility Study and PFS show the potential of the Wheeler River Project.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DNN is 1.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is $2.25, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for DNN is 828.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.85% of that float. On September 11, 2023, DNN’s average trading volume was 4.17M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

The stock of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has seen a 2.14% increase in the past week, with a 6.72% rise in the past month, and a 18.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for DNN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.88% for DNN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.90% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at 9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +9.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3960. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw 24.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.45 for the present operating margin

-156.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at +84.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 146.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.