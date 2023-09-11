Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) has increased by 1.01 when compared to last closing price of 96.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-08 that Datadog beat analysts’ expectations in the second quarter. Investors were unimpressed by the company’s weak growth outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DDOG is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DDOG is $106.67, which is $8.77 above the current market price. The public float for DDOG is 271.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.92% of that float. The average trading volume for DDOG on September 11, 2023 was 4.36M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG’s stock has seen a 1.22% increase for the week, with a 12.56% rise in the past month and a 1.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for Datadog Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.54% for DDOG stock, with a simple moving average of 17.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $120 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DDOG Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.76. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 32.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Blitzer Adam, who sale 6,814 shares at the price of $96.91 back on Sep 06. After this action, Blitzer Adam now owns 189,524 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $660,361 using the latest closing price.

Le-Quoc Alexis, the Chief Technology Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 85,142 shares at $96.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Le-Quoc Alexis is holding 261,111 shares at $8,236,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.