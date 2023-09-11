Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS): A Technical Analysis

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 352.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) is $20.11, which is $9.13 above the current market price. The public float for VLRS is 109.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VLRS on September 11, 2023 was 354.43K shares.

VLRS) stock’s latest price update

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.22 compared to its previous closing price of 9.08. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-30 that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 28, 2023 3:00 AM ET Company Participants Ricardo Martinez – Investor Relations Director Enrique Beltranena – President and Chief Executive Officer Holger Blankenstein – Airline Executive Vice President Jaime Pous – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Stephen Trent – Citi Duane Pfennigwerth – Evercore ISI Helane Becker – TD Cowen Michael Linenberg – Deutsche Bank Rogerio Araujo – Bank of America Bruno Amorim – Goldman Sachs Alberto Valerio – UBS Operator Good morning, everyone.

VLRS’s Market Performance

VLRS’s stock has risen by 1.90% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.46% and a quarterly drop of -29.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.29% for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.42% for VLRS’s stock, with a -11.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLRS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VLRS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VLRS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on June 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VLRS Trading at -13.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares sank -9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLRS rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.80. In addition, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. saw 21.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VLRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.65 for the present operating margin

+8.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. stands at -2.82. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03.

Based on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,270.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.70. Total debt to assets is 66.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,079.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.