Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.80 compared to its previous closing price of 7.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call September 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Bruce Young – CEO Iain Humphries – CFO Cody Slach – External Director, IR Conference Call Participants Steven Fisher – UBS Sam Kusswurm – William Blair Andy Wittmann – Baird Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today’s conference call to discuss Concrete Pumping Holdings’ financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2023. Joining us today are Concrete Pumping Holdings’ CEO, Bruce Young; CFO, Iain Humphries; and the Company’s External Director of Investor Relations, Cody Slach.

Is It Worth Investing in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) Right Now?

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) is $9.02, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for BBCP is 24.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBCP on September 11, 2023 was 89.48K shares.

BBCP’s Market Performance

The stock of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) has seen a 4.98% increase in the past week, with a -1.48% drop in the past month, and a 10.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for BBCP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.66% for BBCP’s stock, with a 10.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBCP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BBCP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBCP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11 based on the research report published on June 25, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BBCP Trading at 1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBCP rose by +4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.65. In addition, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. saw 36.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+40.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. stands at +6.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.05. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP), the company’s capital structure generated 147.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.54. Total debt to assets is 48.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.