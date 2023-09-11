Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is $85.40, which is $11.34 above the current market price. The public float for CL is 825.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CL on September 11, 2023 was 4.41M shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.49 in relation to its previous close of 73.56. However, the company has experienced a -0.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-09 that Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue growth is expected to benefit from price increases, advertising spending, and promotional offers, offsetting near-term headwinds from consumer trade downs. The company’s volume comparisons are getting easier in the second half of 2023. Colgate’s margin growth is expected to continue due to price increases, improving volume leverage, moderating logistics costs, easing FX headwinds, and the impact of newly acquired pet food capacity.

CL’s Market Performance

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has seen a -0.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.30% decline in the past month and a -3.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for CL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.14% for CL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $84 based on the research report published on February 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CL Trading at -3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.89. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company saw -7.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Malcolm Gregory, who sale 10,493 shares at the price of $73.90 back on Aug 31. After this action, Malcolm Gregory now owns 7,852 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company, valued at $775,457 using the latest closing price.

Malcolm Gregory, the Vice President and Controller of Colgate-Palmolive Company, sale 1,365 shares at $73.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Malcolm Gregory is holding 7,852 shares at $100,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.95 for the present operating margin

+56.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.06. Equity return is now at value 628.30, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 2,311.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.85. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,278.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.