Chevron Corporation (CVX) Stock Faces 1.17% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Chevron Corporation (CVX) has gone up by 3.79% for the week, with a 4.60% rise in the past month and a 5.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.53% for CVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.58% for CVX’s stock, with a 1.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is above average at 10.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chevron Corporation (CVX) is $186.16, which is $19.47 above the current market price. The public float for CVX is 1.91B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CVX on September 11, 2023 was 7.51M shares.

CVX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) has surged by 0.34 when compared to previous closing price of 166.64, but the company has seen a 3.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-10 that Chevron said on Monday it would ask Australia’s industrial relations tribunal to intervene to halt strike action at its Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $209 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVX Trading at 4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVX rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.76. In addition, Chevron Corporation saw -6.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVX starting from Breber Pierre R, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $164.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Breber Pierre R now owns 6,021 shares of Chevron Corporation, valued at $4,100,000 using the latest closing price.

GUSTAVSON JEFF B, the Vice President of Chevron Corporation, sale 3,750 shares at $160.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that GUSTAVSON JEFF B is holding 1,718 shares at $603,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.55 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chevron Corporation stands at +15.00. The total capital return value is set at 22.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.91. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Chevron Corporation (CVX), the company’s capital structure generated 17.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.66. Total debt to assets is 10.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chevron Corporation (CVX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.