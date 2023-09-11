Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRGE is 3.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRGE is $3.75, which is $3.28 above the current price. The public float for CRGE is 119.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRGE on September 11, 2023 was 431.36K shares.

The stock price of Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) has jumped by 10.57 compared to previous close of 0.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-09 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Charge Enterprises to Reschedule Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast.

CRGE’s Market Performance

CRGE’s stock has fallen by -12.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -47.46% and a quarterly drop of -54.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.34% for Charge Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.83% for CRGE’s stock, with a -59.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CRGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRGE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CRGE Trading at -42.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.90%, as shares sank -47.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGE fell by -12.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6080. In addition, Charge Enterprises Inc. saw -61.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGE starting from JACOBS GARY N, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Jun 02. After this action, JACOBS GARY N now owns 22,000 shares of Charge Enterprises Inc., valued at $1,960 using the latest closing price.

JACOBS GARY N, the Director of Charge Enterprises Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that JACOBS GARY N is holding 20,000 shares at $1,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.87 for the present operating margin

+0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charge Enterprises Inc. stands at -4.35. The total capital return value is set at -71.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.12. Equity return is now at value -69.60, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.86. Total debt to assets is 19.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.91 and the total asset turnover is 4.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.