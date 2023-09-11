Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is 14.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVE is 2.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is $22.86, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for CVE is 1.31B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% of that float. On September 11, 2023, CVE’s average trading volume was 6.82M shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE)’s stock price has increased by 0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 20.38. However, the company has seen a 2.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that Cenovus Energy has undergone a turnaround and is now an attractive investment with efficient production, substantial oil reserves, and a focus on reducing debt. The company is expected to reach its net debt target by the end of the year, unlocking a wave of cash for shareholders. Recent outperformance, including a 20% return on NY-listed shares since May, suggests a positive future for CVE shares.

CVE’s Market Performance

CVE’s stock has risen by 2.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.58% and a quarterly rise of 18.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Cenovus Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.84% for CVE’s stock, with a 13.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CVE Trading at 10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.55. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc. saw 5.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.69 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at +9.64. The total capital return value is set at 26.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.65. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), the company’s capital structure generated 42.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.69. Total debt to assets is 20.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.