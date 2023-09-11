Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI)’s stock price has plunge by -6.09relation to previous closing price of 0.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -24.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-01 that Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI ) has finally completed a long-standing deal, but it isn’t doing much for the price of CEI stock today. The company has been one of 2023’s biggest losers, shedding more than 50% of its value year-to-date (YTD) and more than 95% for the past one year.

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CEI is at -1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CEI is $39062500.00, The public float for CEI is 81.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.64% of that float. The average trading volume for CEI on September 11, 2023 was 4.52M shares.

CEI’s Market Performance

The stock of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has seen a -24.41% decrease in the past week, with a -50.00% drop in the past month, and a -69.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.76% for CEI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.21% for CEI stock, with a simple moving average of -81.36% for the last 200 days.

CEI Trading at -52.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -53.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI fell by -24.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4396. In addition, Camber Energy Inc. saw -84.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-733.79 for the present operating margin

+68.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camber Energy Inc. stands at -18039.52. Equity return is now at value 208.20, with -131.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 132.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.