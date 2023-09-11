Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 14.71 in relation to its previous close of 13.87. However, the company has experienced a 15.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-24 that The consensus price target hints at a 55.5% upside potential for Burford Capital Limited (BUR). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) Right Now?

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BUR is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BUR is $19.23, which is $1.57 above the current market price. The public float for BUR is 200.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume for BUR on September 11, 2023 was 487.77K shares.

BUR’s Market Performance

BUR’s stock has seen a 15.54% increase for the week, with a 16.56% rise in the past month and a 20.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for Burford Capital Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.34% for BUR stock, with a simple moving average of 45.64% for the last 200 days.

BUR Trading at 21.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.72% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUR rose by +15.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.75. In addition, Burford Capital Limited saw 95.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Burford Capital Limited stands at +8.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.12.

Based on Burford Capital Limited (BUR), the company’s capital structure generated 72.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.09. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.