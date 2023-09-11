Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) has decreased by -10.61 when compared to last closing price of 1.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -25.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ: BRSH ) stock is rising on Thursday after the oral care company announced an update concerning its warrants. According to a filing, Bruush Oral Care has reached an agreement with certain holders of its warrants for them to exercise them.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BRSH is at 2.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BRSH is $5.64, The public float for BRSH is 0.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.35% of that float. The average trading volume for BRSH on September 11, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

BRSH’s Market Performance

BRSH’s stock has seen a -25.23% decrease for the week, with a -62.26% drop in the past month and a -78.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.69% for Bruush Oral Care Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.93% for BRSH’s stock, with a -81.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRSH Trading at -60.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.89%, as shares sank -58.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH fell by -25.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5977. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -86.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-347.66 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.