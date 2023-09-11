BP p.l.c. (BP): A Technical Analysis

BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BP p.l.c. (BP) is $44.84, which is $4.94 above the current market price. The public float for BP is 2.83B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BP on September 11, 2023 was 6.82M shares.

BP) stock’s latest price update

BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP)’s stock price has soared by 0.42 in relation to previous closing price of 38.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that BP Pulse, The EV Network and NEC Group collaborate to launch the U.K.’s largest public EV charging hub at NEC campus, Birmingham.

BP’s Market Performance

BP p.l.c. (BP) has experienced a 4.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.34% rise in the past month, and a 7.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for BP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.78% for BP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.46% for the last 200 days.

BP Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BP rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.98. In addition, BP p.l.c. saw 10.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.06 for the present operating margin

+22.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for BP p.l.c. stands at -1.03. The total capital return value is set at 28.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on BP p.l.c. (BP), the company’s capital structure generated 82.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 19.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BP p.l.c. (BP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.