BlackBerry Limited (BB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BlackBerry Limited (BB) is $6.39, which is $1.16 above the current market price. The public float for BB is 573.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BB on September 11, 2023 was 5.55M shares.

The stock price of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) has dropped by -2.56 compared to previous close of 4.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that BlackBerry reported lower-than-expected preliminary Q2 revenues of $132 million, blaming government customers for the shortfall. Cybersecurity revenues are down more than $30 million from the prior-year period, but management maintained its yearly forecast for the segment. Revenues in the IoT segment are projected to be $49 million, down $2 million year over year, leading to a lower full-year revenue outlook.

BB’s Market Performance

BlackBerry Limited (BB) has experienced a -17.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.44% drop in the past month, and a -12.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for BB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.81% for BB’s stock, with a 1.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BB Trading at -6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB fell by -17.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw 39.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from ERIKSSON MATTIAS, who sale 11,126 shares at the price of $5.56 back on Jun 28. After this action, ERIKSSON MATTIAS now owns 64,721 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $61,861 using the latest closing price.

Dickman Marjorie, the Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer of BlackBerry Limited, sale 28,237 shares at $4.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Dickman Marjorie is holding 35,372 shares at $130,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.15 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Limited stands at -111.89. The total capital return value is set at -13.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.99. Equity return is now at value -51.40, with -28.50 for asset returns.

Based on BlackBerry Limited (BB), the company’s capital structure generated 51.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.08. Total debt to assets is 26.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.