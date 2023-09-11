BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (BGLC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BGLC is 8.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BGLC on September 11, 2023 was 3.01M shares.

BGLC stock's latest price update

The stock of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ: BGLC) has increased by 9.62 when compared to last closing price of 1.04.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -33.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-21 that BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ: BGLC ) stock is taking off on Friday after the company uplisted its shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market. That saw the company’s shares start trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market yesterday.

BGLC’s Market Performance

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (BGLC) has seen a -33.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.56% decline in the past month and a -66.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 30.31% for BGLC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.99% for BGLC’s stock, with a -88.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BGLC Trading at -68.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGLC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.43%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGLC fell by -33.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2808. In addition, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. saw -90.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BGLC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.30 for the present operating margin

+10.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. stands at -3.26. The total capital return value is set at -6.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.11. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (BGLC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (BGLC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.