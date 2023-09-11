BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) has increased by 4.07 when compared to last closing price of 2.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-11 that Bioline RX Ltd (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares jumped at the market open on Monday after the US Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Aphexda (motixafortide) in combination with filgrastim for patients with multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer. The company’s Nasdaq-listed shares rose as much as 23% in pre-market trading before opening 10% higher at $2.33.

Is It Worth Investing in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BLRX is at 1.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BLRX is $12.50, which is $10.33 above the current market price. The public float for BLRX is 61.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.83% of that float. The average trading volume for BLRX on September 11, 2023 was 683.11K shares.

BLRX’s Market Performance

BLRX’s stock has seen a 7.67% increase for the week, with a 44.04% rise in the past month and a 37.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.72% for BioLineRx Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.19% for BLRX’s stock, with a 96.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLRX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLRX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on May 18, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

BLRX Trading at 36.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.56%, as shares surge +45.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLRX rose by +6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +225.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.63. In addition, BioLineRx Ltd. saw 268.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLRX

The total capital return value is set at -43.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.70. Equity return is now at value -104.00, with -60.60 for asset returns.

Based on BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.51. Total debt to assets is 16.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.