Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51.

The average price predicted for Baker Hughes Company (BKR) by analysts is $39.88, which is $3.22 above the current market price. The public float for BKR is 1.01B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On September 11, 2023, the average trading volume of BKR was 6.94M shares.

BKR) stock’s latest price update

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.67relation to previous closing price of 37.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that Baker Hughes (BKR) is expected to supply eight LM6000PF+ gas turbines, main refrigerant compressors and control units for the first phase of the Driftwood LNG project.

BKR’s Market Performance

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has seen a 2.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.33% gain in the past month and a 21.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for BKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.31% for BKR’s stock, with a 19.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKR Trading at 5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.85. In addition, Baker Hughes Company saw 25.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from BORRAS MARIA C, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $36.56 back on Sep 01. After this action, BORRAS MARIA C now owns 63,997 shares of Baker Hughes Company, valued at $365,600 using the latest closing price.

Jones Regina, the Chief Legal Officer of Baker Hughes Company, sale 10,000 shares at $35.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Jones Regina is holding 62,873 shares at $351,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+23.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baker Hughes Company stands at -2.84. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.79. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Baker Hughes Company (BKR), the company’s capital structure generated 51.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.95. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.