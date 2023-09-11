Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) has gone up by 5.53% for the week, with a -19.07% drop in the past month and a -14.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.91% for ATOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.61% for ATOS’s stock, with a 1.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ATOS is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ATOS is $4.83, which is $4.42 above the current market price. The public float for ATOS is 125.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.64% of that float. The average trading volume for ATOS on September 11, 2023 was 847.95K shares.

ATOS) stock’s latest price update

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.12 in comparison to its previous close of 0.74, however, the company has experienced a 5.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-08 that Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald have initiated coverage on Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $5 price target on their belief that positive trial data readouts for Atossa’s investigational breast cancer drug will drive upward earnings estimate revisions and send the firm’s stock higher. Atossa’s shares traded up on Friday morning, adding 11.5% to US$0.83.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATOS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATOS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2 based on the research report published on January 26, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

ATOS Trading at -19.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares sank -19.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOS rose by +5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8641. In addition, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. saw 57.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOS

The total capital return value is set at -21.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.05. Equity return is now at value -27.60, with -26.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.