Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, ACHR stock has gone down by -2.30%, with a monthly gain of 18.23% and a quarterly surge of 122.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.88% for Archer Aviation Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.69% for ACHR’s stock, with a 102.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ACHR is also noteworthy at 2.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACHR is $9.21, which is $2.09 above than the current price. The public float for ACHR is 150.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.37% of that float. The average trading volume of ACHR on September 11, 2023 was 9.31M shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.91 in relation to its previous close of 6.37. However, the company has experienced a -2.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-08 that Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest funds continue to load up on shares of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft maker Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR ). Specifically, Cathie’s Ark — which reports the exchange-traded fund (ETF) group’s trades — shows that the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK ), ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ ) and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX ) all bought shares last month.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ACHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACHR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACHR Trading at 21.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares surge +16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHR fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +175.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.49. In addition, Archer Aviation Inc. saw 264.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHR starting from Muniz Thomas Paul, who sale 85,000 shares at the price of $7.20 back on Aug 21. After this action, Muniz Thomas Paul now owns 1,173,102 shares of Archer Aviation Inc., valued at $612,000 using the latest closing price.

MISSAN ANDY, the Chief Legal Off. & Secretary of Archer Aviation Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $6.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that MISSAN ANDY is holding 251,384 shares at $77,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHR

The total capital return value is set at -54.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.36. Equity return is now at value -111.40, with -88.00 for asset returns.

Based on Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.31. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.