Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) is above average at 1.47x. The 36-month beta value for YS is also noteworthy at -0.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for YS is 87.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume of YS on September 11, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

YS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) has decreased by -9.82 when compared to last closing price of 1.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that YS Biopharma (NASDAQ: YS ) stock is rising higher on Friday after the biopharmaceutical company announced officers purchasing shares. According to a press release, the company’s founder and chairperson, Yi Zhang, as well as its director, president and CEO Hui Shao, are behind the share purchase.

YS’s Market Performance

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has experienced a -15.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.55% drop in the past month, and a -22.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.98% for YS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.23% for YS’s stock, with a -80.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YS Trading at -19.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares sank -19.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YS fell by -15.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0764. In addition, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. saw -89.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YS

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

In summary, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.