Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Super League Gaming Inc. (SLE)

The 36-month beta value for SLE is also noteworthy at 1.65.

The public float for SLE is 3.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of SLE on September 11, 2023 was 61.04K shares.

SLE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLE) has jumped by 273.25 compared to previous close of 1.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 166.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLE’s Market Performance

SLE’s stock has risen by 166.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.50% and a quarterly drop of -40.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.17% for Super League Gaming Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 92.37% for SLE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SLE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on May 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SLE Trading at 12.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.62%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLE rose by +77.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Super League Gaming Inc. saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLE starting from TPG GP A, LLC, who sale 8,461,824 shares at the price of $0.20 back on Aug 15. After this action, TPG GP A, LLC now owns 0 shares of Super League Gaming Inc., valued at $1,692,365 using the latest closing price.

TPG GP A, LLC, the 10% Owner of Super League Gaming Inc., sale 31,329 shares at $0.36 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that TPG GP A, LLC is holding 8,461,824 shares at $11,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLE

Equity return is now at value -435.30, with -278.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Super League Gaming Inc. (SLE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.