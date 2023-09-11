Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of RH (RH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for RH (NYSE: RH) is above average at 23.42x. The 36-month beta value for RH is also noteworthy at 2.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RH is $357.80, which is $39.92 above than the current price. The public float for RH is 14.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.11% of that float. The average trading volume of RH on September 11, 2023 was 753.96K shares.

RH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RH (NYSE: RH) has dropped by -15.63 compared to previous close of 368.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-09 that Revenue is falling as the luxury retailer’s operating environment remains challenging. Management expects a challenging market to persist into next year.

RH’s Market Performance

RH’s stock has fallen by -14.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.38% and a quarterly rise of 17.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.02% for RH The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.16% for RH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for RH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $300 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RH Trading at -15.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -19.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RH fell by -14.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $358.53. In addition, RH saw 16.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RH starting from DEMILIO MARK S, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $305.24 back on Jun 27. After this action, DEMILIO MARK S now owns 14,480 shares of RH, valued at $610,473 using the latest closing price.

Lee Edward T, the of RH, sale 1,400 shares at $300.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Lee Edward T is holding 2,624 shares at $420,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.78 for the present operating margin

+50.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for RH stands at +14.72. The total capital return value is set at 16.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.91. Equity return is now at value 49.20, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on RH (RH), the company’s capital structure generated 477.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.69. Total debt to assets is 70.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 461.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In summary, RH (RH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.