Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT)

The 36-month beta value for HOFT is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HOFT is $28.00, which is $10.23 above than the current price. The public float for HOFT is 10.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. The average trading volume of HOFT on September 11, 2023 was 70.59K shares.

HOFT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) has decreased by -16.96 when compared to last closing price of 21.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-08 that Shares of Hooker Furnishings Corp. HOFT, +0.61% plunged 18% in light premarket trading Friday, putting them on track for the worst one-day performance since June 2019, after the maker of furniture and home decor products reported downbeat fiscal second-quarter results. “We believe the softer demand seen currently industry-wide is driven by retailers continuing to sell through over-inventoried positions and a short-term glut of heavily discounted home furnishings in the market,” said Chief Executive Jeremy Hoff.

HOFT’s Market Performance

Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) has experienced a -17.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.81% drop in the past month, and a 4.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for HOFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.52% for HOFT’s stock, with a -6.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HOFT Trading at -13.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -15.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOFT fell by -17.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.38. In addition, Hooker Furnishings Corporation saw -4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOFT starting from Duey Maria C, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $13.57 back on Oct 06. After this action, Duey Maria C now owns 7,623 shares of Hooker Furnishings Corporation, valued at $20,349 using the latest closing price.

Smith Anne J, the Chief Administrative Officer of Hooker Furnishings Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $13.89 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Smith Anne J is holding 12,614 shares at $13,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.96 for the present operating margin

+20.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hooker Furnishings Corporation stands at -0.76. The total capital return value is set at -1.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.40. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT), the company’s capital structure generated 40.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.77. Total debt to assets is 24.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.