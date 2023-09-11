Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

The 36-month beta value for GATO is also noteworthy at 2.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GATO is $6.17, which is $1.13 above than the current price. The public float for GATO is 68.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. The average trading volume of GATO on September 11, 2023 was 356.71K shares.

GATO) stock’s latest price update

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO)’s stock price has soared by 8.39 in relation to previous closing price of 4.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-09-07 that (Kitco News) – Gatos said that total silver production over the remaining mine life is expected to increase by 46% and total silver equivalent production is expected to increase by 50%.

GATO’s Market Performance

GATO’s stock has risen by 10.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.29% and a quarterly rise of 13.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.80% for Gatos Silver Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.42% for GATO’s stock, with a 4.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GATO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GATO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5.50 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GATO Trading at 11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +15.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO rose by +10.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc. saw 23.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GATO

The total capital return value is set at -7.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.43. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.