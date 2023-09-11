Ally Financial Inc.’s (ALLY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ALLY stock has gone up by 1.05%, with a monthly decline of -3.18% and a quarterly plunge of -1.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for Ally Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.54% for ALLY’s stock, with a 2.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Right Now?

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ALLY is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ALLY is 299.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.09% of that float. The average trading volume for ALLY on September 11, 2023 was 3.88M shares.

ALLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has surged by 2.38 when compared to previous closing price of 27.33, but the company has seen a 1.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-09 that With proposed regulatory changes in the air, regional banks still have some unanswered questions. However, there are some excellent regional financial institutions trading for a significant discount to book value.

ALLY Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.25. In addition, Ally Financial Inc. saw 14.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLY starting from MAGNER MARJORIE, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $27.43 back on Oct 25. After this action, MAGNER MARJORIE now owns 55,603 shares of Ally Financial Inc., valued at $54,868 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.