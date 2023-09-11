Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s (AKTS) Stock: A -30.33% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) has seen a -21.19% decrease in the past week, with a -42.79% drop in the past month, and a -65.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.94% for AKTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.33% for AKTS’s stock, with a -60.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is $2.95, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for AKTS is 68.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKTS on September 11, 2023 was 723.69K shares.

AKTS) stock’s latest price update

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.42 compared to its previous closing price of 1.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 6, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Tom Sepenzis – Investor Relations Jeff Shealy – Founder & Chief Executive Officer Ken Boller – Chief Financial Officer Dave Aichele – EVP of Business Development Conference Call Participants Anthony Stoss – Craig-Hallum Craig Ellis – B. Riley Securities Suji Desilva – ROTH MKM Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Akoustis Technologies Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKTS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AKTS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKTS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1.75 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKTS Trading at -46.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.48%, as shares sank -38.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKTS fell by -21.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6710. In addition, Akoustis Technologies Inc. saw -57.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKTS starting from Denbaars Steven, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $1.83 back on Aug 18. After this action, Denbaars Steven now owns 287,709 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc., valued at $12,810 using the latest closing price.

Boller Kenneth, the CFO of Akoustis Technologies Inc., sale 800 shares at $4.37 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Boller Kenneth is holding 110,958 shares at $3,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKTS

Equity return is now at value -72.10, with -43.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.