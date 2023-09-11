Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is above average at 42.62x. The 36-month beta value for ABNB is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 21 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABNB is $143.09, which is -$2.3 below than the current price. The public float for ABNB is 413.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.01% of that float. The average trading volume of ABNB on September 11, 2023 was 5.40M shares.

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has surged by 1.78 when compared to previous closing price of 143.27, but the company has seen a 10.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-10 that Shopify is capturing market share in various categories as e-commerce continues to grow. Global-e offers critical services to online retailers, helping them increase efficiency and sales.

ABNB’s Market Performance

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has seen a 10.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.77% gain in the past month and a 26.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.10% for ABNB’s stock, with a 24.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $160 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABNB Trading at 6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +10.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.74. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 70.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Blecharczyk Nathan, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $142.85 back on Sep 05. After this action, Blecharczyk Nathan now owns 1,144,797 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $2,857,018 using the latest closing price.

JORDAN JEFFREY D, the Director of Airbnb Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $141.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that JORDAN JEFFREY D is holding 217,646 shares at $282,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 42.90, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.