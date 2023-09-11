Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH)’s stock price has soared by 10.64 in relation to previous closing price of 0.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-05-11 that SHENZHEN, China, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (Nasdaq: AIH) (the “Company” or “AIH”), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AIH is at -0.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AIH is $64.73, The public float for AIH is 47.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume for AIH on September 11, 2023 was 16.36K shares.

AIH’s Market Performance

The stock of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) has seen a 17.88% increase in the past week, with a -15.25% drop in the past month, and a -18.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.32% for AIH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.96% for AIH’s stock, with a -33.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIH Trading at -12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.12%, as shares sank -15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIH rose by +17.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7291. In addition, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited saw -39.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.17 for the present operating margin

+53.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited stands at -11.38. The total capital return value is set at -8.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -184.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 61.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.