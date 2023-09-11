AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) has increased by 8.62 when compared to last closing price of 1.16.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-06 that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants David DiStefano – Investor Relations Jim Lawson – Chief Executive Officer Patrick Elliott – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Laura Martin – Needham Andrew Boone – JMP Securities John Roy – Water Towers Maria Ripps – Canaccord Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to AdTheorent’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) Right Now?

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ADTH is 31.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On September 11, 2023, the average trading volume of ADTH was 384.46K shares.

ADTH’s Market Performance

The stock of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) has seen a -7.35% decrease in the past week, with a -14.29% drop in the past month, and a -24.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for ADTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.39% for ADTH’s stock, with a -19.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADTH stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ADTH by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ADTH in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ADTH Trading at -11.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares sank -11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTH fell by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3375. In addition, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. saw -24.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.85 for the present operating margin

+46.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. stands at +17.66. The total capital return value is set at 0.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.52. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.58. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.