Yext Inc. (YEXT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT)’s stock price has dropped by -27.86 in relation to previous closing price of 9.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -24.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-07 that Yext stock is falling hard today despite slightly beating quarterly expectations and raising its full-year outlook. Management claimed market interest in AI-enabled products should leave Yext well positioned to continue executing.

Is It Worth Investing in Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yext Inc. (YEXT) is $10.83, which is $5.12 above the current market price. The public float for YEXT is 100.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YEXT on September 08, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

YEXT’s Market Performance

YEXT stock saw a decrease of -24.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.80% and a quarterly a decrease of -50.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.50% for Yext Inc. (YEXT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.64% for YEXT’s stock, with a -21.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YEXT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for YEXT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YEXT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YEXT Trading at -30.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -27.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YEXT fell by -24.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.57. In addition, Yext Inc. saw 0.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YEXT starting from Shin Ho, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $10.27 back on Jul 07. After this action, Shin Ho now owns 114,224 shares of Yext Inc., valued at $61,645 using the latest closing price.

Distelburger Brian, the Director of Yext Inc., sale 45,625 shares at $6.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Distelburger Brian is holding 3,070,805 shares at $279,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YEXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.17 for the present operating margin

+74.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yext Inc. stands at -16.45. The total capital return value is set at -21.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.80. Equity return is now at value -30.20, with -8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Yext Inc. (YEXT), the company’s capital structure generated 92.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.11. Total debt to assets is 22.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Yext Inc. (YEXT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.