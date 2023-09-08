XP Inc. (XP) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, XP stock has gone down by -1.70%, with a monthly decline of -3.97% and a quarterly surge of 21.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for XP Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.59% for XP stock, with a simple moving average of 38.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) Right Now?

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XP is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for XP is $141.95, which is $4.28 above the current price. The public float for XP is 445.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XP on September 08, 2023 was 5.22M shares.

XP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has decreased by -0.68 when compared to last closing price of 25.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.70% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-31 that It wouldn’t take a rocket scientist to know that the best-performing Nasdaq stock in 2023 is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ), up 244%. It’s definitely one of the must-own Nasdaq stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $26 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XP Trading at -0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.54. In addition, XP Inc. saw 62.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc. stands at +26.14. The total capital return value is set at 6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.57. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on XP Inc. (XP), the company’s capital structure generated 311.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.70. Total debt to assets is 27.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XP Inc. (XP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.