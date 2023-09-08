What Recent Market Trends Mean for Genfit S.A.’s (GNFT) Stock

In the past week, GNFT stock has gone up by 10.95%, with a monthly gain of 4.29% and a quarterly plunge of -8.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Genfit S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.71% for GNFT stock, with a simple moving average of -4.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ: GNFT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GNFT is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Genfit S.A. (GNFT) is $10.34, which is $5.82 above the current market price. The public float for GNFT is 43.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On September 08, 2023, GNFT’s average trading volume was 106.50K shares.

GNFT) stock’s latest price update

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ: GNFT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 16.67 in relation to its previous close of 3.30. However, the company has experienced a 10.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that Lille (France ), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland), September 05, 202 3 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and severe liver diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNFT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GNFT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNFT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on December 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GNFT Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNFT rose by +10.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, Genfit S.A. saw -12.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-163.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genfit S.A. stands at -117.45. The total capital return value is set at -18.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.37.

Based on Genfit S.A. (GNFT), the company’s capital structure generated 80.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.47. Total debt to assets is 35.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Genfit S.A. (GNFT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.