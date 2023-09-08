WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) has surged by 8.80 when compared to previous closing price of 0.29, but the company has seen a -10.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-22 that WaveDancer (NASDAQ: WAVD ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company updated investors on its Gray Matters subsidiary sale. WaveDancer confirmed the sale of Gray Matters, its blockchain-enabled supply chain management software subsidiary, to Gray Matters Data Corporation.

Is It Worth Investing in WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WAVD is 15.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On September 08, 2023, the average trading volume of WAVD was 2.23M shares.

WAVD’s Market Performance

WAVD stock saw a decrease of -10.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.64% for WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.70% for WAVD stock, with a simple moving average of -34.88% for the last 200 days.

WAVD Trading at -11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.30%, as shares sank -20.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAVD fell by -10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4086. In addition, WaveDancer Inc. saw -33.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAVD starting from BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, who purchase 3,996 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Dec 13. After this action, BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR now owns 1,635,781 shares of WaveDancer Inc., valued at $2,557 using the latest closing price.

BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, the CEO of WaveDancer Inc., purchase 21,004 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR is holding 1,631,785 shares at $13,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.49 for the present operating margin

+9.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for WaveDancer Inc. stands at -147.68. The total capital return value is set at -75.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -161.53. Equity return is now at value -203.60, with -130.90 for asset returns.

Based on WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD), the company’s capital structure generated 24.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.99. Total debt to assets is 10.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.