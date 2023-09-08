Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) has surged by 11.20 when compared to previous closing price of 0.47, but the company has seen a 9.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-12 that The electric vehicle industry is booming, creating trillions of dollars of value. However, among some of the top electric vehicle stocks to consider, there are a few bad apples, or what we’ll refer to as doomed EV stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Volcon Inc. (VLCN) by analysts is $3.00, which is $2.47 above the current market price. The public float for VLCN is 23.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On September 08, 2023, the average trading volume of VLCN was 113.33K shares.

VLCN’s Market Performance

VLCN stock saw a decrease of 9.81% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -28.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.20% for Volcon Inc. (VLCN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.64% for VLCN stock, with a simple moving average of -51.02% for the last 200 days.

VLCN Trading at -5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLCN rose by +9.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4765. In addition, Volcon Inc. saw -47.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-705.21 for the present operating margin

-221.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Volcon Inc. stands at -752.97. The total capital return value is set at -227.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -686.86. Equity return is now at value 871.80, with -206.00 for asset returns.

Based on Volcon Inc. (VLCN), the company’s capital structure generated 2,985.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.76. Total debt to assets is 83.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Volcon Inc. (VLCN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.