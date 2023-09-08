VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VFS is 7.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VFS on September 08, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

VFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) has decreased by -6.11 when compared to last closing price of 17.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -51.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-07 that Electric-vehicle startup VinFast Auto Ltd. has seen its market capitalization fall more than $140 billion in less than two weeks, weighed down by a six-day losing streak in the company’s stock.

VFS’s Market Performance

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has seen a -51.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 58.00% gain in the past month and a 63.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 49.61% for VFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.67% for VFS’s stock, with a 35.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VFS Trading at -13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 49.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.52%, as shares sank -7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS fell by -50.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.84. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw 68.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.