Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is $0.68, The public float for VS is 10.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VS on September 08, 2023 was 205.04K shares.

VS) stock’s latest price update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS)’s stock price has plunge by -7.61relation to previous closing price of 0.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Versus Systems Inc. (VS) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

VS’s Market Performance

VS’s stock has fallen by -8.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.66% and a quarterly drop of -52.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.31% for Versus Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.30% for VS’s stock, with a -61.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2 based on the research report published on December 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VS Trading at -32.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.61%, as shares sank -25.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VS fell by -8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3134. In addition, Versus Systems Inc. saw -46.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1238.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Versus Systems Inc. stands at -1769.82. The total capital return value is set at -106.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.08. Equity return is now at value -121.80, with -155.70 for asset returns.

Based on Versus Systems Inc. (VS), the company’s capital structure generated 23.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.