Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) is $37.86, which is $21.56 above the current market price. The public float for VRNT is 63.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRNT on September 08, 2023 was 456.21K shares.

VRNT) stock’s latest price update

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT)’s stock price has gone decline by -19.44 in comparison to its previous close of 30.87, however, the company has experienced a -23.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-07 that Verint missed revenue and earnings estimates with its latest quarter. Management blamed longer sales cycles and macro uncertainty for the shortfall.

VRNT’s Market Performance

VRNT’s stock has fallen by -23.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -28.66% and a quarterly drop of -34.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Verint Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.04% for VRNT’s stock, with a -31.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRNT Trading at -29.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -28.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNT fell by -23.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.68. In addition, Verint Systems Inc. saw -31.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNT starting from BODNER DAN, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $32.56 back on Aug 21. After this action, BODNER DAN now owns 1,011,474 shares of Verint Systems Inc., valued at $976,800 using the latest closing price.

BODNER DAN, the Chairman & CEO of Verint Systems Inc., sale 29,230 shares at $38.33 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that BODNER DAN is holding 1,041,474 shares at $1,120,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.56 for the present operating margin

+64.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verint Systems Inc. stands at +1.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.83. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 35.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.25. Total debt to assets is 19.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.