Unum Group (UNM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Unum Group (UNM) by analysts is $54.92, which is $6.59 above the current market price. The public float for UNM is 193.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On September 08, 2023, the average trading volume of UNM was 1.01M shares.

UNM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has plunged by -1.40 when compared to previous closing price of 48.59, but the company has seen a -2.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Unum (UNM) have what it takes?

UNM’s Market Performance

Unum Group (UNM) has experienced a -2.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.62% drop in the past month, and a 4.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for UNM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.18% for UNM stock, with a simple moving average of 9.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $57 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNM Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.92. In addition, Unum Group saw 16.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from Pyne Christopher W, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $49.02 back on Aug 15. After this action, Pyne Christopher W now owns 46,334 shares of Unum Group, valued at $183,844 using the latest closing price.

Arnold Timothy Gerald, the EVP, VB & President, Colonial of Unum Group, sale 20,000 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Arnold Timothy Gerald is holding 72,061 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at +10.98. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Unum Group (UNM), the company’s capital structure generated 38.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.55. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Unum Group (UNM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.