Unilever PLC’s (UL) Stock: A -1.73% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Unilever PLC (UL) has seen a -2.64% decrease in the past week, with a -3.67% drop in the past month, and a 0.48% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.75% for UL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for UL’s stock, with a -2.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Right Now?

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unilever PLC (UL) is $56.86, which is $3.83 above the current market price. The public float for UL is 2.52B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UL on September 08, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

UL) stock’s latest price update

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 49.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-23 that Unilever’s Revenue and Operating Margin have gone virtually nowhere in the past decade due to a lack of focus and underwhelming investment in growth areas. With the appointment of a new CEO and change in strategy, the H1 2023 report shows initial signs of growth resurgence, anticipated to extend into H2 and beyond. Offering a robust 3.61% dividend, considerably surpassing the industry average, the company maintains a secure payout ratio of 52%, setting the stage for growth in the upcoming years.

UL Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares sank -3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.96. In addition, Unilever PLC saw -0.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+40.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unilever PLC stands at +12.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.49.

Based on Unilever PLC (UL), the company’s capital structure generated 149.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.92. Total debt to assets is 36.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Unilever PLC (UL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.