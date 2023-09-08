Understanding the 3.82% Volatility Levels of Seneca Foods Corporation’s (SENEA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) has gone down by -2.42% for the week, with a 21.96% rise in the past month and a 0.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.82% for SENEA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.57% for SENEA stock, with a simple moving average of -3.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA) is above average at 7.54x. The 36-month beta value for SENEA is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SENEA is $21.00, The public float for SENEA is 5.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. The average trading volume of SENEA on September 08, 2023 was 96.98K shares.

SENEA) stock’s latest price update

Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA)’s stock price has increased by 7.17 compared to its previous closing price of 46.33. However, the company has seen a -2.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-11-29 that SENEA seems to be undervalued compared to peers based on multiple comparisons. But financial health looks weak, as growth in costs outpaces growth in sales, leading to decreasing profit margins.

SENEA Trading at 20.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SENEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +20.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SENEA fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.83. In addition, Seneca Foods Corporation saw -18.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SENEA starting from CALL PETE, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $49.37 back on Aug 16. After this action, CALL PETE now owns 3,567 shares of Seneca Foods Corporation, valued at $49,370 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SENEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.65 for the present operating margin

+6.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seneca Foods Corporation stands at +0.61. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.05.

Based on Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA), the company’s capital structure generated 88.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.03. Total debt to assets is 40.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.