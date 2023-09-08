Understanding the 2.69% Volatility Levels of Urban Outfitters Inc.’s (URBN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, URBN stock has gone down by -0.49%, with a monthly decline of -12.04% and a quarterly surge of 1.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for Urban Outfitters Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.94% for URBN stock, with a simple moving average of 10.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Right Now?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is $38.73, which is $6.32 above the current market price. The public float for URBN is 66.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URBN on September 08, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

URBN) stock’s latest price update

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.59 in relation to its previous close of 32.31. However, the company has experienced a -0.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Here are the five stocks that meet our screening criteria, TOL, URBN, STNE, OSIS and AMWD.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $42 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

URBN Trading at -6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -12.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.32. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw 36.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Morgenfeld Todd R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $32.58 back on Jun 12. After this action, Morgenfeld Todd R now owns 19,000 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $162,900 using the latest closing price.

Marein-Efron Melanie, the Chief Financial Officer of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 16,036 shares at $31.24 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Marein-Efron Melanie is holding 1,000 shares at $500,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.