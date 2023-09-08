Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RARE is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RARE is $91.40, which is $48.71 above the current price. The public float for RARE is 68.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RARE on September 08, 2023 was 538.96K shares.

RARE) stock’s latest price update

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE)’s stock price has increased by 6.06 compared to its previous closing price of 38.79. However, the company has seen a 12.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that Citi BioPharma Conference on September 6 in Boston Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference on September 12 in New York City NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases, today announced that Emil D.

RARE’s Market Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has experienced a 12.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.91% rise in the past month, and a -20.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for RARE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.37% for RARE’s stock, with a -4.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RARE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RARE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RARE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $96 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RARE Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RARE rose by +12.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.16. In addition, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -11.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RARE starting from Harris Erik, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $37.96 back on Sep 05. After this action, Harris Erik now owns 51,281 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $227,760 using the latest closing price.

Huizenga Theodore Alan, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 970 shares at $37.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Huizenga Theodore Alan is holding 23,777 shares at $36,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.60 for the present operating margin

+88.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at -194.71. The total capital return value is set at -50.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.42. Equity return is now at value -246.20, with -49.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.01. Total debt to assets is 58.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 253.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.