Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TGL is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TGL is 10.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. The average trading volume of TGL on September 08, 2023 was 159.79K shares.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL)’s stock price has decreased by -15.51 compared to its previous closing price of 0.34. However, the company has seen a -26.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-28 that NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“TGL”, “Treasure Global,” or the “Company”), an innovative technology solutions provider, today announced that the Company will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference to be held at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, September 11-13, 2023.

TGL’s Market Performance

TGL’s stock has fallen by -26.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -52.15% and a quarterly drop of -79.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.14% for Treasure Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.63% for TGL’s stock, with a -79.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGL Trading at -58.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.93%, as shares sank -50.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGL fell by -26.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4246. In addition, Treasure Global Inc. saw -83.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGL starting from TEO CHONG CHAN, who purchase 121,802 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Jul 27. After this action, TEO CHONG CHAN now owns 1,725,997 shares of Treasure Global Inc., valued at $101,096 using the latest closing price.

HOO VOON HIM, the Director of Treasure Global Inc., sale 1,702,899 shares at $0.61 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that HOO VOON HIM is holding 0 shares at $1,046,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.77 for the present operating margin

+0.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Treasure Global Inc. stands at -14.74.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1,027.11 and the total asset turnover is 24.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.